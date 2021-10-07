West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay moves SC over PAC issue

Kolkata: West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay on Thursday moved Supreme Court over the PAC chairman post issue.

State Advocate General on Thursday requested Calcutta High Court to put a stay on the hearing over PAC chairman post case as the Speaker had moved the Supreme Court over the issue.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court in the previous hearing had asked the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay to clear his stand on why Mukul Roy has been given the post of PAC chairman in West Bengal Assembly.

Post request of the state Advocate General, the Calcutta High Court kept the next hearing on November 15.

It can be recalled that Calcutta High Court on September 28 slammed West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay and said that the Speaker should decide whether Mukul Roy will continue the chairman post of PAC by October 7.

According to court sources, it has been learnt that the High Court had even claimed that the Speaker is not abiding to the constitution.

“Application was sent to the Speaker long back that PAC chairman post should not be given to Mukul Roy but despite that no steps were taken. The Speaker is not abiding by the Constitution but by October 7, he will have to clear his stand,” stated the High Court sources.

Notably, BJP Krishnanagar (North) MLA Mukul Roy had defected back to the ruling Trinamool Congress on June 11 and soon after that the BJP didn’t want the Speaker to make Roy the chairman of PAC.

In a list with probable names for PAC chairman, BJP had submitted a list to the Speaker which didn’t mention Mukul Roy’s name but later the Speaker claiming that Mukul’s name was in the BJP’s list for which he had decided to give the post to Mukul Roy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:48 PM IST