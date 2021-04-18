West Bengal Assembly polls: TMC supporters allegedly thrash BJP booth agent in Duttabad area of Salt Lake

Bidhannagar: Post-poll violence after the fifth phase remained unabated especially in West Bengal's Bidhannagar.

Duttabad area of Salt Lake turned into a battlefield after the alleged TMC supporters in presence of the state police beat up the booth agent of the BJP.

“The TMC goons broke open my house gate and with the help of the police they beat me and my close aides on Sunday,” said the BJP poll agent.

Meanwhile, the TMC cried foul stating that the close aide of BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta had beaten up at least five TMC supporters.

The women in the area, however, claimed that from the wee hours of Sunday, the TMC supporters had been intimidating them and threatening them that they will have to face dire consequences after the poll results are out on May 2.

Meanwhile, at least 50 houses were destroyed and several scooters were set on fire by the alleged TMC supporters in Burdwan and the central forces were seen rushing to the spots to control the situation.

Sporadic violence was also seen in Chakdah after BJP polling agent's body was found from his courtyard on Sunday afternoon. While the saffron camp claimed that the agent was killed by the ruling TMC, the TMC claimed that the agent was killed due to the infighting within the BJP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that FIR had been lodged against those who had opened fire at Sitalkuchi during the fourth phase on April 10.

“Those who had killed four people at Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi will have to face the music as FIR has been lodged against them. It was a complete genocide. The remaining central forces should work independently and should not be intimidated by any political party. Post-election rest of the forces will leave and even the BJP leaders won’t be available in West Bengal, and those who are named in the FIR will have to face consequences,” claimed the TMC supremo asserting that TMC will come back with an absolute majority.