West Bengal assembly polls: TMC goons stopping voters despite polling is underway, alleges BJP's Sabyasachi Dutta

As the polling for fifth phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal began today, an incident of misconduct during the voting occured in Bidhan Nagar. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sabyasachi Dutta from the Bidhan Nagar constituency alleged that goons of their opponent party Trinamool Congress stopped him at Nayapatti. He also said that the TMC goons are also stopping the voters even as polling is underway.

Since the commencement of the voting for the Bengal elections, many such incidents have been reported at different places in the state. The TMC and BJP hav ebeen accusing each other of carrying attacks on each others. TMC has been accused a lot many times by the BJP for atttacking their candidates even during the campaigns.

Sporadic incidents of violence were seen soon after the fifth phase of polling commenced on Saturday. The TMC and the BJP continued to spar, with accusations and even stones being hurled.

A woman was seen being beaten up by alleged TMC supporters at Shantinagar in Salt lake area. According to the woman, the TMC supporters were not allowing the BJP supporters to cast their votes.