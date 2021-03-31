West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP delegation meets State Election Commission over Mamata Banerjee's 'violent' comments

Kolkata: A delegation of West Bengal BJP approached the State Election Commission over alleged ‘violent’ comments by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claimed that Election Commission should ask Mamata Banerjee to give ‘guarded’ speeches as it can invoke violence.

“Mamata Banerjee is claiming that if she tells her partymen then all the alleged outsiders of BJP will learn a lesson. This is provocative and the Election Commission should take note of it,” claimed Pradhan.

Notably, from a public rally at Singur, without naming BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday again stated that post election the ‘traitors’ will face dire consequences.

“The traitors are giving shelter to goons, post-election the traitors will get a befitting lesson,” stated the TMC supremo and again alleged that the Election Commission of India is being run by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the BJP delegation also urged that the State Election Commission should immediately replace four OCs of Howrah, Shibpur, Liluah and Belur police stations and alleged that these OCs are intimidating BJP candidates of those areas and are not allowing them to campaign.

Meanwhile, from the public rally at Singur, Mamata Banerjee said that she always wanted to contest from Singur but sitting MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya didn’t allow her the seat despite several requests from TMC leader Becharam Manna.

Incidentally, after being denied ticket to contest the upcoming poll Rabindranath Bhattacharya also known as ‘Mastermashai’ defected to the BJP and is BJP’s candidate from Singur constituency. Bechharam Manna is contesting against Rabindranath from TMC.

However, rubbishing the fact, Rabindranath Bhattacharya claimed that he was never approached and also didn’t know that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee wants to contest from Singur.

West Bengal BJP vice-president Jai Prakash Majumder said that fearing defeat from Nandigram constituency the TMC supremo is now giving different claims.