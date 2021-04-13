West Bengal Assembly polls: Bidhannagar will become a smart city if BJP comes to power, says Sabyasachi Dutta

Kolkata: After addressing a public rally in the hills, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bidhannagar in North 24 Parganas to campaign for BJP candidate and former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta.

Hours before Shah’s visit, BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta spoke exclusively with the Free Press Journal and said that after coming to power Dutta will work hard to make Salt Lake a ‘Smart City’.

“As a mayor I wanted Salt Lake to be declared as Smart City. But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee never allowed me to work towards it, now Bidhannagar will be a smart city. The Chief Secretary had to write a letter as we fulfilled all the parameters but Mamata Banerjee didn’t allow it,” claimed Sabyasachi.

Claiming that the entire Bidhannagar wants saffron camp to come to power as the ruling Trinamool Congress’ sitting MLA didn’t do anything for the development of the state.

“The TMC maligns the BJP-led Central government but with the money sent by the central government the TMC has beautified the state. In the Duttabad area despite several appeals the TMC government didn’t sanction pure drinking water in the households. BJP will set a master plan there if voted to power,” claimed the BJP Bidhannagar candidate.

Shilpi Das, a resident of FE block in Salt Lake claimed that the TMC had only beautified the place but didn’t do anything to meet the actual needs of the residents of Salt Lake.

“Mosquitoes are a major problem in Salt Lake. Despite several pleas the BMC didn’t take proper measures to curb it. Also during the rainy season the BMC doesn’t take adequate steps to clean the logged water. Moreover, by only beautification, the sewerage system has been damaged and no one could ever think that Salt Lake now witnesses waterlogging during the monsoons,” claimed Shilpi.

Meanwhile, addressing the rally Shah promised that if voted to power the BJP will uplift the status of the entire West Bengal and also that special attention will be given to the Bengali language.

“In the last 44 years of misrule by the Left Front and the TMC, the glory of West Bengal has been destroyed. The BJP promises to restore it in the next five years,” claimed the Union Home Minister.