West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: BJP leaders fly to Delhi; TMC holds review meet to finalise candidates

Kolkata: With the first phase of Assembly polls scheduled this month, the last date to file the nomination for the first phase will be on March 9. Ahead of finalising the candidate's list, the TMC and the BJP seem very busy. The saffron camp leaders flew to Delhi while the TMC has scheduled a closed-door meeting with all the district presidents of the party.

After holding two days of closed-door meetings at the Hastings office, the saffron camp on Wednesday evening flew to the national capital to submit the probable names of the candidates to the central leaders before announcing the final list.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the state counterpart have decided on three-five candidates for each constituency and after holding a meeting with central leaders the names will be declared on March 5.

According to the BJP sources, the image of the candidates will be seen before finalising them.

“Central committee members which include Narendra Modi, Amit Shah along with other senior leaders will scrutinze the background of the candidates before finalising them. Defected leaders like Suvendu Adhikari is likely to contest from the Nandigram constituency, Rajib Banerjee from Domjur, Jeetendra Tiwary from Pandabeswar, Shilbhadra Dutta from Barrackpore and Chandramani Shukla, father of deceased BJP leader Manish Shukla, is also likely to contest the upcoming election. Though the final verdict will be given on Thursday,” mentioned the BJP sources.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination from the Nandigram constituency on March 11.

Notably, according to TMC sources, the ruling party has called for an urgent meeting ahead of declaring the candidate list with all senior leaders and district presidents at Trinamool Bhawan on March 4.

“Second round of cross-checking of the candidates will be held in the meeting as there are a host of new and young faces that are likely to be pitched for which another review is needed,” mentioned the TMC sources.

Incidentally, according to Left Front sources, the seat-sharing ratio between the ISF and Congress is still not over as after leaving eight seats to the ISF, Congress had asked the Left Front to compensate those eight seats by sacrificing it from its total seat share.