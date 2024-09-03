West Bengal Assembly Passes Landmark Anti-Rape Bill With Unanimous Support

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill after the Opposition lend full support to it.

The proposed amendments to the Bill moved by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were, however, not accepted by the House.

What does The Draft Legislation Seeks To Achieve?

The draft legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

At the West Bengal Assembly, CM Mamata Banerjee says, "...This bill will ensure that the harshest punishment is given for cases of harassment and rape of women. In this, the provisions of the POCSO Act have been further tightened... Death penalty has been…

At the West Bengal Assembly, CM Mamata Banerjee says, "The lady doctor died on August 9... I spoke to the parents of the deceased on the same day the incident happened, before going to their house they were given all the audio, video, CCTV footage so that they…

Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.

Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.

At the West Bengal Assembly, CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I would like to thank all my brothers and sisters and say that every day I will fight to protect the rights of girls...It is a matter of repeating history and fighting to protect girls' rights...43 years ago…

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari says, "...We want immediate implementation of this (Anti-rape) law, it is your (state government) responsibility. We want results, it is the government's responsibility. We do not want any division, we fully…

A two-day special session of the assembly has been summoned on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

The Bill was tabled by state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak.