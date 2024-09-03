Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh Over Corruption Charges Amid Ongoing Protests By Junior Doctors

CBI arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh on Monday, September 2 | IANS

Kolkata: CBI on Monday had arrested former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh over charges of corruption in the hospital. Ghosh has been interrogated by the central sleuths for more than a fortnight since the Calcutta High Court ordered CBI to take over the case from Kolkata Police.

Apart from Ghoshna (53), CBI had also arrested Biplav Singha (52), a vendor, Suman Hazara Vendor (46) and Afsar Ali 44 yrs, Addl Security to Dr Sandip Ghosh. The protesting students who are at the time of reporting demonstrating near Kolkata police headquarters Lalbazar after their rally was stopped are ‘happy’ but said that their protests will continue.

Aniket Mahata, a protesting junior doctor said, “We are partly happy that he got arrested but this arrest is for financial irregularities. What about the rape and murder incident? We are looking forward to the Supreme Court's order on September 5. After that we will decide about our future plans.”

Asked if they will resume their work, to which Mahata said that their protest will continue till ‘Justice’ is met. Notably, the central agency sleuths on Monday late evening had nabbed Ghosh from CGO complex and took him to Nizam Palace after which he was arrested.

Incidentally, this is the second arrest in the RG Kar hospital incident. Earlier Kolkata police had arrested a civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy over the rape and murder incident.

It can be recalled that former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali had earlier mentioned that Ghosh used to run ‘mafia raj’ in the hospital.

Ali had even moved Calcutta High Court demanding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in the financial irregularities done by Ghosh in the hospital, following which the court had instructed CBI probe.

“In March last year I complained at the Anti-corruption branch and in the Vigilance Commission. Then I have complained to the Health department and also at Chief Minister’s office about the malpractices that Sandip Ghosh carried inside the RG Kar hospital. An inquiry commission was made to find out the charges against Ghosh but later the commission got closed and we those who were the members of the committee got transferred,” Ali said earlier to the Free Press Journal.

The former deputy superintendent also mentioned that Ghosh used to supply alcohol to students and ran bio-medical and body scams inside the hospital and also took commission from students for getting them passed in the examinations. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MoS, Sukanta Majumdar said that at least Ghosh is 'finally arrested'.