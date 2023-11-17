West Bengal: Another TMC Leader Killed, One Arrested

West Bengal: Another TMC Leader Killed, 1 Arrested | representative image

Kolkata: After Joynagar in South 24 parganas, now a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat pradhan Rupchand Mondal was killed by hurling of bombs on Thursday late evening by unknown assailants at Amdanga in North 24 parganas.

According to eye witnesses, two bombs were hurled at Mondal while he was in a local crowded open market.

On Friday morning a large number of police were deployed at that place, and while investigation, according to a senior police, few active bombs, and a bottle of water was recovered near the place of occurance.

Internal strife in TMC?

According to the father of the dead TMC leader, the incident took place due to alleged infighting in TMC but the dead leader's younger brother said that he didnt know who the assailants were as they escaped after hurling two bombs.

After the incident dead TMC leader Rupchand Mondal was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'.

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh who had visited the house of the dead TMC leader claimed that it is a 'planned murder'. "Rupchand was a very nice and helpful man. It is a planned murder. Till the bomb making is not stopped completely such incidents will continue," said Singh.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said, "West Bengal is becoming like Pakistan and Afghanistan."

However, TMC blamed BJP, CPI (M) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the incident. Meanwhile, one person has been arrested and police is trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

It can be recalled thag on November 13, a local TMC leader was shot dead in the wee hours of the day at Joynagar.