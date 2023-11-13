West Bengal: TMC Leader Saifuddin Laskar Shot Dead, Another Killed In Retaliatory Violence

A local leader from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Saifuddin Laskar, who served as the area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar, South 24 Parganas, was fatally attacked near his residence by unidentified miscreants in the early hours of Monday.

Supporters of Laskar apprehended one of the unknown miscreants, leading to the assailant's death due to mob lynching.

TMC supporters suspect the involvement of the CPI(M) in orchestrating the attack.

In the aftermath of the TMC leader's death, at least 10 houses belonging to CPI(M) supporters in Doluakhaki village, under the same police station, were set ablaze. Valuables were looted and properties were vandalized during the incidents. CPI(M) supporters claimed that TMC-affiliated miscreants created havoc in the area on Monday morning.

To control the escalating tension, a substantial police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) presence was deployed in the region.

Many affected residents expressed frustration, alleging that the police did not intervene during the violence. Several homes were destroyed, leaving them with no shelter or adequate food. The affected individuals asserted that their only fault was supporting the CPI(M). They lamented the delayed arrival of fire tenders, which could have saved some houses.

This incident is reminiscent of the tragic events in Bogtui village, Birbhum, where at least 10 people, including women and children, lost their lives as houses were set ablaze on March 21 last year following the death of a TMC leader.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty dismissed the TMC's accusations, asserting that it is an internal conflict within the ruling party. He argued that the CPI(M) is not strong in the area, making it unlikely for the Left Front to be responsible for such a crime.

South Bengal DIG mentioned that one of the miscreants has been arrested. Additionally, he stated that if necessary, the police would seek assistance from the CID to thoroughly investigate the situation.

