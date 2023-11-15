West Bengal: Guv Bose Warns Of Strong Action Against Joynagar Violence

Kolkata: Amid sporadic incidents of violence in Joynagar in South 24 parganas, where a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader died and CPI(M) supporters' houses were torched, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday warned of stern action against violence in the state.

"Not only legal but social action will also be taken. This intimidation, murder, arson and incidents of violence at some places in the state should be stopped," said Bose while attending a programme of Bhaidooj at Raj Bhavan.

Violence continues to flare up in Joynagar

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) supporters started entering their houses in the presence of police. Several women and children last night took shelter at a CPI(M) party office. Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that their homeless party supporters are their responsibility.

"Several women and children took shelter in our party office. They are our responsibility. We all can see the atrocity that is going on," mentioned Chakraborty.

On Tuesday the CPI(M) leader who visited the spot was denied to enter the place by police. The police however, said that those are local people they will be allowed to enter but no outsiders are being allowed to enter the place just to restore peace.

The women however, complained that the men police had manhandled them.

"The police had broken our bangles and didn't do anything to arrange food for at least the children. They misbehaved with us and didnt allow us to enter our houses," cried out the women who wanted to go to their torched houses.

Violent incidents surfaced after Laskar's death

It can be recalled that a local leader Saifuddin Laskar, area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar in South 24 Parganas area, was killed near his residence by unidentified miscreants in the wee hours of November 13. The supporters of Laskar caught hold of one of the unknown miscreants who too died due to mob lynching.

TMC supporters apprehended that the incident was planned by the CPI(M).

Following the death of the TMC leader, at least 10 houses of CPI(M) supporters in Doluakhaki village under the same police station were set of fire and valuables were looted and ransacked.

