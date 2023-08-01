 West Bengal News: Motion on Manipur Violence Passed, BJP Stages Walkout
West Bengal News: Motion on Manipur Violence Passed, BJP Stages Walkout

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking about the motion, slammed the role of the BJP-led Central government in tackling violence in Manipur.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
West Bengal News: Motion on Manipur Violence Passed, BJP Stages Walkout | representative pic/ PTI

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a motion on ethnic violence in Manipur amid strong opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay read out the motion in the House during the second half of the assembly session. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking about the motion, slammed the role of the BJP-led Central government in tackling violence in Manipur.

Mamata slams Modi

"It is a matter of shame that the Prime Minister has time for foreign trips but has no time to visit Manipur. If the Prime Minister is unable to restore peace there, then allow us (I.N.D.I.A) to restore peace in Manipur. BJP will turn into a company one day," said Mamata.

Protesting against the motion, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the Speaker didn't give the saffron camp the right to even vote on the motion.

"The discussion on Manipur is illegal as the matter is sub-judice. We will move court against this as it is against the federal structure. The Speaker didn't give us the right to even vote. He is behaving like a party cadre. We have protested inside the House and will also protest outside," said Adhikari.

