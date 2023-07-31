West Bengal: Former CM Buddhadeb Taken Off Invasive Ventilation; Mamata Pays Visit

File Photo: AP

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Monday has been taken out from full ventilation and is kept on non invasive support.

The doctors treating him said that though Bhattacharjee is 'stable' but the next 24 hours is critical for him and the team of doctors will keep him on constant vigil.

Mamata visited Woodlands hospital

"Though other vital parameters are stable but next 24 hours are critical and constant monitoring will be done to see how he is keeping on Bi-Pap support. We are hopeful that he will do good," said one of the doctors. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Woodlands hospital in Kolkata to meet the former Chief Minister.

After meeting him, Mamata while talking to the media said that Bhattacharjee has waved his hand when she met him. "He is in his senses. He is doing good. He waved his hand when I met him. The doctors are doing their best and I will thank the hospital for their effort," said Mamata. According to the health bulletin released by the hospital, Bhattacharjee had undergone CT scan of his thorax in the morning.

