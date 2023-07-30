Kolkata: Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 'Critical But Stable' On Mechanical Ventilation

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains critical yet stable in full ventilation. Doctors treating Bhattacharjee said that he is yet to be out of danger.

"Relevant conservative medical management is being continued…He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failures," the health bulletin released by the hospital stated.

"On Monday morning we will conduct a CT scan. We will see whether the lungs are improving and it will improve after the infection reduces. The positive side is we are getting response from the patient. Rest of the parameters are being maintained. We are giving insulin to maintain the sugar level and have stopped sleeping pills. The patient is responding through gestures," one of the treating doctors Kaushik Chakraborty added.

Suvendu Adhikari visits Bhattacharjee in hospital

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the private hospital where Bhattacharjee is admitted, said that he has seen him maintaining all the protocols.

"Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is a very senior politician and a very honest person. There won't be a second person like him. We all wish for his speedy recovery, " added Adhikari.

CM monitoring Bhattacharjee's health situation

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, like a guardian, is monitoring the health condition of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

"We all wish his speedy recovery but unlike others I cant say that Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is a saint as during his regime several untoward incidents took place," claimed Ghosh.