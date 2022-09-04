West Bengal: Amidst ‘controversy’, Jawhar Sircar took part in Trinamool Congress’ campaign

TMC’s Jawhar Sircar |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar who has courted controversy for speaking ‘against’ his party, on Sunday took to Twitter to take part in his party’s campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“This is viral in Kolkata. Bengal knew it all along — behind his bluster and bullying — is the real Pappu! @AITCofficial @abhishekaitc,” Sircar tweeted.

It may be recalled that TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee couple of days back after being quizzed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over seven hours had called Shah ‘India’s biggest Pappu’ and the next day T-shirts were printed with the slogan and an animated picture of Shah.

It may be recalled earlier this week, Sircar said that he might quit the post of MP and also mentioned that his friends and family have been asking him to quit politics especially after his party colleagues have been arrested by central agencies due to the teacher recruitment scam and cross border cattle smuggling scam.

“The rotten part of anything has to be shredded or it will be difficult to beat BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Sircar was heard saying.

Following the comment of Sircar, according to TMC sources, another Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray was asked to communicate with Sircar.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy slammed Sircar saying that he should resign from the MP post immediately.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Sircar was suddenly removed from the party’s Rajya Sabha MP WhatsApp group but was later added to a new group.

However, Sircar was ‘unavailable’ to comment on anything.