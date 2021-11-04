West Bengal: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, people visit Kali temples in large numbers

Kolkata: Amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases, devotees in large numbers gathered at the Dakshineswar temple on Kali Puja.

Even as 918 new Covid cases were seen in the last 24 hours and 14 new deaths, people in large numbers gathered in the Kali temples across the city especially in Dakshineswar temple.

Kakali Ghosh, who stays in North Kolkata, visited the Dakshineswar temple. She said that despite the pandemic she cannot miss visiting the temple during Kali puja.

Gourab Karmakar of Barasat who stood in the long line outside the temple said that it is a ‘heritage’ of his family to visit Dakshineswar temple every year on Kali Puja.

Notably, according to Hindu mythology, Kali is the first of the ten incarnations of Goddess Durga and is also regarded as the most aggressive form of Durga.

It can be recalled that both the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had lifted the blanket ban on the bursting of crackers during Kali Puja and have permitted bursting of green crackers between 8pm to 10 pm.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 11:18 PM IST