West Bengal: Ahead of Presidential election, BJP puts up posters calling Mamata Banerjee 'anti-tribal' | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Two days ahead of the Presidential election, BJP on Saturday put up posters in tribal areas in Malda and West Midnapore’s Pingla alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ‘anti-tribal’.

In the poster, along with a picture of Mamata, it is written that BJP has given respect to a tribal woman Droupadi Murmu and made her the candidate of the Presidential election. However, the poster added that Mamata is never in favour of tribals for which she has given support to candidate against Droupadi. ‘Advasi birodhi Mamata’ (Mamata is against tribal), it further said.

Malda (North) BJP MP Khagen Murmu has accepted that the posters have been put up by his party.

“Mamata is against the tribals and it is proven. Whatever poster BJP has put up is correct. It is BJP who has strived to uplift the status of the tribals. Droupadi Murmu is a perfect example,” said Murmu.

Earlier on July 1 during Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has a greater chance to win.

Mamata also said that had the BJP informed the opposition about Droupadi then they might also have lent support.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that no matter how much BJP tries to malign the ruling Trinamool Congress, the tribals will always support TMC due to the ‘developmental’ works done by the Chief Minister.

“In most of the tribal Assembly constituencies, TMC has won and they have understood the lies of the BJP. A completely new life has been started for them due to the developmental works done by Mamata Banerjee to uplift the status of the tribal,” said Ray.