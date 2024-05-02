Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Puts Ban On Former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's Campaigning For 48 Hours

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday banned former Telangana chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours, for making "derogatory and objectionable statements" against Congress.

According to an order notice issued by the ECI, "The Election Commission via ECI Press Note number ECI/PN/23/2024 dated March 16, 2024, announced the schedule of General Election to Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim and the provisions of Model Code of Conduct came into the force with immediate effect all over the country."

"The Commission received a complaint on April 6, 2024, from G Niranjan, Vice-President, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) wherein it was alleged that Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao, President, BRS in his press meet in Sircilla on April 5, 2024, made derogatory and objectionable statements against the Congress Party," it said.

#LokSabhaElections2024 | Election Commission of India bans former Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours, starting 8 pm today, 1st May for making "derogatory and objectionable statements" against Congress in Sircilla. pic.twitter.com/lPPN75rhHT — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

"The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars K Chandrashekar Rao, the President, BRS from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from 8:00 PM on May 1, 2024." the notice read.

This comes after KCR at a press meet in Sircilla on April 5th referred to the congress leaders as 'sons of dogs'. As per the official notice, KCR also called the Congress government the government of 'Lathkhors' and called them 'Pakka Chavatas, Daddammas, Chetakani Chavatas' (You are a useless fellow).

Complaint Filed By TPCC Senior Vice-President G Niranjan

In a complaint filed with the ECI on April 6, TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan claimed that KCR had disparaged and offended Congress lawmakers at a news conference on April 5 in Siricilla.

The comments were deemed by the ECI to be unverified accusations and derogatory remarks that could damage the opposition party's reputation and interfere with the fairness of the current electoral process.

KCR was given until April 18, 2024, by ECI to clarify his position on the remarks. The EC noted that KCR had violated the model code of conduct even after issuing several instructions regarding his speech. The poll authority had also indicated that if KCR does not respond within time, the Election Commission will take appropriate action.