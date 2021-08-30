West Bengal: After Mukul Roy, BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joins Trinamool Congress

West Bengal: After Krishnanagar (North) MLA Mukul Roy, now BJP Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh on Monday joined Trinamool Congress and claimed that BJP is playing ‘vindictive politics’.

“The Bengalis are being heckled in BJP and ahead of the assembly polls the BJP central leaders tried to capture the state forcibly. Through their action it was clear that they will never get 200 seats and those who have won have reached the place through their own personality and not for the party as BJP doesn’t have any grassroot base,” said Tanmoy also adding that BJP is snatching rights of WB people by using central agencies.

However, Tanmay didn’t say anything on resigning from the Assembly in order to avoid anti-defection laws.

Notably, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had several times claimed that several BJP MLAs are in talk with TMC leaders so that they can defect.

Making Tanmoy join the ruling party, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said that soon everyone will join TMC and will work under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The state BJP leaders should break their silence as the central leaders are continuously hurting Bengali sentiments here. I invite people’s representatives from all parties to join the TMC and be a part of the mammoth development and social welfare projects taken up by Mamata Banerjee,” said Bratya.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that Tanmay was intimidated by the TMC for which he had to defect.

“Tanmay avoided our party meetings as he was threatened by the TMC which led to the defection,” said Dilip.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 06:22 PM IST