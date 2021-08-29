West Bengal: Bhowanipore, home constituency of CM Mamata Banerjee, ready to woo visitors on Durga Puja

Kolkata: From slogan in political platform to Durga Puja theme, Khela Hobe is now the Durga Puja theme of Bhawanipore the home constituency of Mamata Banerjee.

Amidst BJP’s claim that this chant is ‘violent’ and ‘a ploy to kill opposition’, not just in West Bengal the ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on) chant even reached the national capital and Tripura and every Trinamool Congress chanting the same after the landslide victory of TMC in West Bengal in the recently concluded legislative election.

Though the artist cum fashion designer Soumen Ghosh said that Khela Hobe theme has nothing to do with politics and on the contrary through the theme they organisers will uplift different games.

“In ancient times people used to carry the idol on their shoulders and there used to be guards during the processions. This time we have planned to make two epic football teams Mohun Bagan and East Bengal as people carrying the idol from field to pandal and gold winner in javelin Neeraj Chopra’s face will be given to the guard leading the way”, said Soumen also adding that there will be a dedicated playing zone for the children.

Meanwhile, another puja committee near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence Bhawanipur 75 pally will make ‘Manabik’ theme and will uplift the status of ‘chau’ dancers (folk dance of West Bengal) during Durga Puja.

One of the organizers Subir Das said that this year they will depict a small village of Purulia and will bring the government enlisted 'chau' dancers and their families to Kolkata.

“Everyone wants to enjoy Durga Puja so this year we will give new clothes to the family of 'chau' dancers and with our money we will bring them to Kolkata and here not only they can enjoy puja but can sell their handicrafts. This initiative is taken in keeping with the financial losses everyone is facing due to pandemic,” said Subir also adding that maintaining protocols they are making the pandals and will place the idol so that everyone can see the face of Durga.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:35 PM IST