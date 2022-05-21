West Bengal: After Jhargram, CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Purulia and Bankura

Kolkata: Ahead of the Panchayat election scheduled next year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold an administrative meeting in Purulia on May 31 and Bankura on June 1.

It can be noted that the Chief Minister had earlier said that she will start visiting districts and will hold both administrative and party meetings in order to connect with the masses more.

According to several political observers, in keeping with the ‘violence’ that took place in the last Panchayat election in 2018, the TMC is trying to connect with the masses more so that no untoward incident happens during the election.

Last week, Mamata held administrative and party meetings at West Midnapore and at Jhargram and apart from announcing several developmental programmes, she had instructed all the party workers to work for the interest of the common people.

Addressing party workers in Jhargram, Mamata gave a clear message to the party workers to build a corruption-free, clean image of the party.

“You know I am a rough and tough person. Stringent action will be taken against the workers who are not working close to people. I will remove those Trinamool Congress workers who are not working for the people,” Mamata was heard saying.

Mamata also spoke about eradicating corruption from the grassroots levels and asked everyone to connect with the local people to the optimum level and expedite developmental work in the districts.

Amidst posters of Maoists in several places, Mamata also claimed in her party meeting that strict action will be taken against those who spread ‘fake news’ about Maoists and asserted that there are no Maoists in Jhargram.

“We have created a peaceful environment in Jhargram. In the coming days, if anyone threatens to hamper this peaceful environment by encouraging Maoism and spreading fake news about Maoism, the police will take strict action against them. There are no Maoists here now. Around 1,000 people who were active Maoists surrendered and have been employed as home guards or in the police force,” said Mamata.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:28 PM IST