West Bengal: After brief stay in Delhi, BJP MLA Mukul Roy returns to Kolkata

Kolkata: Senior politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mukul Roy who suddenly ‘vanished’ and was seen in the national capital on April 17 has returned to Kolkata after 12 days.

Roy who was seen defecting back to ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in June 2021 after Assembly election is now claiming that he is with the BJP.

“I finished my work in Delhi, so I have returned to Kolkata. If needed, I will go again to there. I am completely fit and I am with the BJP. I went to Delhi on my own,” told Roy to the media at the airport.

Roy claims to be in touch with top BJP leaders

Asked whether he got a chance to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, to which Roy claimed that he has spoken with top leaders over phone.

But according to BJP sources, Roy has not met any leaders in Delhi.

Roy’s son and TMC leader Subhranshu Roy said that he had complained earlier as his father didn’t inform anyone before leaving Kolkata.

“My father and I are two different identities. Whatever he thinks is correct he can do. I am happy that my father has returned home,” claimed Subhranshu.

TMC: Roy is suffering from dementia

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that Roy is suffering from dementia.

“Apart from being a politician I am a doctor and as a doctor I can say that Roy is suffering from dementia,” claimed Roy.

Another TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray added that Roy is BJP MLA and also that as the member of saffron camp he can go anywhere.