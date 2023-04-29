West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari says minorities 'turning away' from Mamata's party, TMC hits back

A week after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all Muslims to ‘unite’ against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of 2024 Parliamentary elections, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that the minorities are gradually ‘turning away’ from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Banerjee playing divisive politics: Suvendu

Addressing a public rally organized by the saffron camp’s minority wing at Red Road, Adhikari alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is playing ‘divisive politics’.

“Whenever the election comes, Mamata Banerjee plays with the NRC issue to woo the minorities. She plays divisive politics to ask for votes. During the gathering of EID she made political statements for votes which were not correct. BJP doesn’t ask votes in the name of religions but asks for votes in keeping with the developmental works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” mentioned Adhikari.

Mamata playing appeasement politics, minorities to end her rule: Suvendu

Adhikari also mentioned that around 70 per cent of these migrant workers are from the minority communities.

“Since Mamata Banerjee is busy playing appeasement politics, she failed to give jobs to common people. There are many migrant workers from Bengal out of which 70 per cent are from minority communities. The day will soon come when all the minorities along with BJP will end TMC and dynasty rule,” further added the Leader of Opposition.

Minority or majority, all with Mamata: Ghosh

Slamming Adhikari, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that minorities are with Mamata Banerjee.

“Be it minority or majority, all are with Mamata Banerjee and will continue to do so. Through such provocative speeches the BJP is spoiling the society,” added Ghosh.