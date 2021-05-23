West Bengal: After BJP's poll debacle, TMC turncoats seek forgiveness from Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The urge of ‘ghar wapsi’ remained unabated as Zilla Parishad member of Malda Sarala Murmu said she wanted to return to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The drama of exodus of the leaders from TMC to BJP and then back to TMC continues in West Bengal. Ahead of the recently concluded Assembly polls, the scene was completely different as leaders and cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress everyday showing their angst against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee defected to Bharatiya Janata Party hoping either to get ticket to contest the poll or to counter the TMC as with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that the BJP is ready to form the government in West Bengal.

Post the poll debacle of the BJP and the TMC retaining power with a thumping majority, now one-by-one these ‘turncoat’ leaders are again trying to rub shoulders with the ruling Trinamool Congress so that they can pick up the thread of power for the next five years.

Sarala Murmu who had shifted to the saffron camp for not getting a ticket to contest the polls on Sunday asked for forgiveness from Mamata Banerjee.

“I have made a mistake by joining the BJP. If didi pardons me then I want to work with her diligently,” said Sarala.

Slamming Sarala, TMC leader of Malda Mausam Banjir Noor stated that a district level meeting has been conducted and it was decided that Sarala will not be inducted back into the TMC.

Notably, a day before Sonali Guha, once an extremely close aide of Mamata Banerjee, also expressed her desire to return to the TMC camp, which she had deserted for not getting a ticket.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said there is no place in the TMC fold for next six months.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that the leaders are being intimidated for which they are leaving the saffron fold.

“Either the leaders are being intimidated or there must be some reason for the exodus. They could have left the party before the polls,” claimed Dilip.

It can be recalled that BJP leader and former Governor of Tripura Tathagata Roy had been extremely vocal against the senior BJP leaders of West Bengal for giving tickets to the ‘turncoat’ leaders.

Incidentally, the party offices of the saffron camp which was bubbling with BJP central leaders visiting the offices even last month is now witnessing no leaders or supporters and remained empty post the poll debacle.