West Bengal: After bike rally, Mamata Banerjee to hold 'Padayatra' with women on March 7 against LPG price

Kolkata: In order to protest against the price hike of the fuel prices, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee to take part in a Padayatra in Siliguri with only women on March 7.
Addressing a press conference, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya stated that the rally will be conducted only with the women as the price hike of the LPG by the BJP led Central government has been the point of worry for every woman in the state.
“On March 8 the TMC supremo will again hit the streets with only women in Kolkata’s college street area to Esplanade in Central Kolkata,” stated Chandrima.
Countering BJP’s claim that women are not safe in West Bengal, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that after the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, the women security not only increased but also maternal mortality rate in West Bengal also got reduced after 2011.
“WISIS recognized TMC’s scheme Kanyashree. Due to several schemes started by the TMC government, girls in West Bengal can now pursue higher education and also school dropout rates have reduced. Atrocities and crimes against women also reduced post 2011. Kolkata is the safest place in the country,” claimed the TMC MP.
It is pertinent to mention that last month in order to protest against the price hike of petroleum products, Mamata Banerjee drove an electric scooter on her own while returning from the West Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’ to her residence.
Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien writes to Election Commision of India (ECI) for removal of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain from the post of Bengal in charge during the assembly polls.
TMC MP Saugata Roy stated that during the 2019 Parliamentary election, Jain had been partial towards the saffron camp.
“The goons of the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata had vandalized the statue of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar but Sudeep Jain didn’t take necessary action against the BJP. So it was necessary to write to ECI for his removal,” mentioned Saugata.
Notably, at a road show of the then BJP national president Amit Shah’s in Kolkata’s College Street area in April 2019, the BJP-TMC cried foul against each other over the vandalism of the statue of the saint in Kolkata. Where TMC claimed that the ‘outsiders’ BJP doesn’t respect the saints of Bengal, the BJP alleged that the saints of West Bengal are not respected by the ruling Trinamool Congress.
