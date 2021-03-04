West Bengal: After bike rally, Mamata Banerjee to hold 'Padayatra' with women on March 7 against LPG price

Kolkata: In order to protest against the price hike of the fuel prices, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee to take part in a Padayatra in Siliguri with only women on March 7.

Addressing a press conference, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya stated that the rally will be conducted only with the women as the price hike of the LPG by the BJP led Central government has been the point of worry for every woman in the state.

“On March 8 the TMC supremo will again hit the streets with only women in Kolkata’s college street area to Esplanade in Central Kolkata,” stated Chandrima.

Countering BJP’s claim that women are not safe in West Bengal, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that after the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, the women security not only increased but also maternal mortality rate in West Bengal also got reduced after 2011.

“WISIS recognized TMC’s scheme Kanyashree. Due to several schemes started by the TMC government, girls in West Bengal can now pursue higher education and also school dropout rates have reduced. Atrocities and crimes against women also reduced post 2011. Kolkata is the safest place in the country,” claimed the TMC MP.