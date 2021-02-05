West Bengal administration permits BJP's 'Rath Yatra' at Nabadwip

Kolkata: The West Bengal administration gave an affirmative nudge to the BJP to hold their 'Rath Yatra' in Nadia’s Nabadwip on February 6.

The first ‘Parivartan Rath Yatra’ will be inaugurated by BJP national president JP Nadda. The 'Rath Yatra' will be crisscrossing across several assembly constituencies of West Bengal.

According to police sources, a detailed report had been sought from the saffron camp officials so that the administration can take adequate security measures during the public rally.

“In view of the program, you are requested to make necessary arrangements of the following things well in advance. We need a detailed report of the number of vehicles involved, night halts, etc. Seeking co-operation for safety and security and also maintaining law and order,” stated the letter that was sent to the BJP by the district police administration in connection to JP Nadda’s public speech scheduled at Chatir Math under Nabadwip police station area.

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP West Bengal observer Arvind Menon said that from this nod for holding ‘Parivartan Rath Yatra’, the Trinamool Congress-run West Bengal government made it clear that they are aware that the people of West Bengal are not supporting the ruling TMC.

“The TMC is aware of the reality of West Bengal. They know that they will not get back to power. With this Parivartan Rath Yatra, the BJP will mark the change in West Bengal. Whenever such yatras are held change is bound to come,” said Menon.

Notably, earlier this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media and said that the government of West Bengal didn’t cancel any Rath Yatra of the BJP and also that the BJP is spreading canards to malign the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The BJP has proposed five 'Rath Yatras' in West Bengal touching all 294 assembly constituencies of the state. Incidentally, a PIL has been filed at Calcutta High Court regarding the same. Petitioner Rama Prasad Sarkar, a lawyer by profession claimed that if such rallies are conducted crisscrossing the entire state then it would affect the law and order of the state and will also increase Covid-19 contamination across West Bengal.

The lawyer on Friday had urged the West Bengal State government for not giving an affirmative nudge to the BJP as the verdict of Calcutta High Court is due on February 9.

It is pertinent to mention that, similar Rath Yatra’s were organized by the saffron camp in 2018 ahead of the parliamentary election in 2019 but the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had not given permission to the BJP.