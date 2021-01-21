West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Suvendu Adhikari seeking 'unconditional apology'

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday sent legal notice to newly defected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Abhishek has sought an unconditional apology from Suvendu within 36 hours for his alleged ‘false’, ‘defamatory’ and ‘malicious’ comments at Khejuri.

Abhishek said if the apology is not tendered within the said time, he will initiate legal proceedings against the former West Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The notice had a mention that Suvendu himself is accused in several ponzi chit fund scams and also that he is maligning Abhishek in public without any evidence.

“Engulfed in egotism and arrogance, you seem to have forgotten about your many crimes committed against the public,” says the notice citing the alleged involvements of Suvendu in various scams.

Abhishek’s lawyer also mentioned that if the defected leader doesn’t tender ‘unconditional apology’, then his client (Abhishek), will file both civil and criminal cases against Suvendu.

“In the event you fail to comply with unconditional apology within 36 hours, my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate proceedings against you, both civil and/or criminal, in accordance with law, without any further notice,” it further read.

Notably, earlier this month Abhishek had also sent a legal notice to Union Minister Babul Supriyo for maligning the TMC MP and calling him ‘extortionist’.