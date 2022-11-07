West Bengal: Suspected member of Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent arrested in Kolkata

Moniruddin Khan allegedly provided logistical support to the terrorist organisation . | Twitter/ANI

Kolkata: A suspected member of the terror outfit, Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team, was arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a senior officer told news agency PTI.

Moniruddin Khan, aged 20, allegedly provided logistical support to the organisation by helping in recruitment as well as preparing false Indian ID cards.

He was arrested from his hideout in Mathurapur by the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police.

"We came to know of his hideout after questioning those arrested earlier. We laid a trap and arrested him from Mathurapur on Saturday night," the senior officer added.

The suspected AQIS member was remanded to police custody till November 14 by a court.