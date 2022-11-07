e-Paper Get App
West Bengal: Suspected member of Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent arrested in Kolkata

Moniruddin Khan, aged 20, allegedly provided logistical support to the organisation by helping in recruitment as well as preparing false Indian ID cards.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
Moniruddin Khan allegedly provided logistical support to the terrorist organisation . | Twitter/ANI
Kolkata: A suspected member of the terror outfit, Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team, was arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a senior officer told news agency PTI.

He was arrested from his hideout in Mathurapur by the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police.

He was arrested from his hideout in Mathurapur by the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police.

"We came to know of his hideout after questioning those arrested earlier. We laid a trap and arrested him from Mathurapur on Saturday night," the senior officer added.

The suspected AQIS member was remanded to police custody till November 14 by a court.

