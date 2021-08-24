West Bengal: 5 govt school teachers consume poison over transfer order

Kolkata: Political slugfest started against Trinamool Congress after five government school teachers tried to attempt suicide in front of Bikash Bhawan after they were denied meeting with education minister Bratya Basu.

After they were denied access to enter Bikash Bhawan, the teachers were seen fighting with the police and in front of them had consumed poison.

According to a protesting teacher Anima Nath, they were forcibly transferred to remote districts far away from their residence.

“The education minister is not meeting. Today we have taken poison and we all will die. There is no scope of working in this state,” said Anima.

However, after the teachers had consumed poison they were taken to Bidhannagar municipal hospital and later, two of the five teachers after becoming critical, were moved to RG Kar.

No sooner did this happen than the both BJP and the CPI (M) slammed the TMC government.

BJP west Bengal vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that once Bengal led the country in education and under TMC rule the education system had totally collapsed.

“The TMC claims that in Tripura the teachers are committing suicide because of BJP government but what is happening in West Bengal? West Bengal used to lead in education and under the TMC regime it has completely collapsed,” said Majumdar.

Senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said that the condition of West Bengal is becoming worse during TMC rule.

“The TMC is dreaming of forming a government in Tripura but they are not capable of managing West Bengal alone,” slammed Sujan.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that transfer is applicable in every jobs but committing suicide is 'not the solution'.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 10:39 PM IST