West Bengal: 5 Dead After Blast Rips Through Illegal Cracker Factory In North 24 Paraganas; Visuals Surface

Kolkata, August 27: Several persons were feared dead after an explosion rocked an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Duttapukur in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas district. Rescue officials confirmed casualties in the incident, claiming to have already recovered 5 bodies from the heap of debris where the cracker manufacturing unit once stood.

"Five bodies have been recovered so far," Asish Ghosh, a fire station officer, told ANI. According to police sources at Duttapukur, several more are feared dead and injured in the explosion.

The rescue operation was underway till the time of filing this report. Officials said that the injured were being rushed to a hospital in Barasat. Further details are awaited.

