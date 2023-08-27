 West Bengal: 5 Dead After Blast Rips Through Illegal Cracker Factory In North 24 Paraganas; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: 5 Dead After Blast Rips Through Illegal Cracker Factory In North 24 Paraganas; Visuals Surface

West Bengal: 5 Dead After Blast Rips Through Illegal Cracker Factory In North 24 Paraganas; Visuals Surface

Rescue officials confirmed casualties in the incident, claiming to have already recovered 5 bodies from the heap of debris where the cracker manufacturing unit once stood.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Blast Rips At Illegal Cracker Factory | Twitter | ANI

Kolkata, August 27: Several persons were feared dead after an explosion rocked an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Duttapukur in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas district. Rescue officials confirmed casualties in the incident, claiming to have already recovered 5 bodies from the heap of debris where the cracker manufacturing unit once stood.

Five dead bodies recovered so far

"Five bodies have been recovered so far," Asish Ghosh, a fire station officer, told ANI. According to police sources at Duttapukur, several more are feared dead and injured in the explosion.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: One dead, three injured as fire crackers in car catch fire in Khategaon
article-image

The rescue operation was underway till the time of filing this report. Officials said that the injured were being rushed to a hospital in Barasat. Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Blast Furnace In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: 5 Dead After Blast Rips Through Illegal Cracker Factory In North 24 Paraganas; Visuals...

West Bengal: 5 Dead After Blast Rips Through Illegal Cracker Factory In North 24 Paraganas; Visuals...

Bengaluru News: Man Stabs 62-Year-Old With Knife In Malleshwaram After Presuming Him To Be Pet...

Bengaluru News: Man Stabs 62-Year-Old With Knife In Malleshwaram After Presuming Him To Be Pet...

Gujarat: Mitul Trivedi, Who Made False Claims Of Designing Chandrayaan-3 Lander, Is Evading...

Gujarat: Mitul Trivedi, Who Made False Claims Of Designing Chandrayaan-3 Lander, Is Evading...

B20 Summit India 2023: PM Narendra Modi Calls For Global Framework On Cryptocurrencies; Ethical Use...

B20 Summit India 2023: PM Narendra Modi Calls For Global Framework On Cryptocurrencies; Ethical Use...

Vikas Malu’s Rolls Royce Wasn't Over 100-120 Kmph, Truck Driver Took Illegal U-Turn: Kuber Group...

Vikas Malu’s Rolls Royce Wasn't Over 100-120 Kmph, Truck Driver Took Illegal U-Turn: Kuber Group...