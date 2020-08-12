West Bengal: 5 arrested with 330 kg Ganja in Kanyapur area of Asansol

Acting upon the information provided by the sources, cops of Asansol North Police station have arrested five persons with 330 kg Ganja in Kanyapur area of Asansol.

Sayak Das, ACP Central of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate during a press conference, said that last night 7 persons were loading Ganja from one vehicle to another and police arrested five of them while two others were managed to fly away.

"We have seized more than 330 kg Ganja and two vehicles from their possession," added Das.

He further said that today the police will be presenting accused before Asansol District Court.

Out of the total five accused, three are locals, one is from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and another one is from Balia district of Uttar Pradesh.