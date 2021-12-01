West Bengal: 3 killed, several injured in explosion at illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in South 24 Parganas; watch videos

Kolkata: Three people were killed and many injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas.

Soon after this incident political slugfest started between the BJP and the TMC, with the saffron claiming that the ruling party just to unleash unnecessary tension has at several places kept explosives in store.

According to a local police officer, the explosion took place around 8 am in a two-storey house that belonged to one Ashim Mondal in Nodakhali area.

Not just the house of Mondal, several other neighboring houses also got damaged and left several people injured.

“There were three explosions at the house. Bodies of the house owner, one woman and another person, who was working at the factory, have been recovered. One fire tender was pressed into action,” said the police officer.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that such continuous explosions across the state clearly prove that West Bengal is ‘sitting’ on power keg.

“Same incident happened a couple of days back in North 24 Parganas and today’s incident proves that the TMC is purposely trying to create chaos in the Diamond Harbor area in South 24 Parganas,” said Ghosh.

Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “Gory horrific images emanating from Budge Budge; South 24 Pargana; where an illegal explosive factory got destroyed due to explosion. People died, house destroyed, area terrorised. This district has become the hub of JMB & jehadis from Bangladesh.”

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would request an NIA probe into the incident.

TMC MLA from Budge Budge Ashok Deb said that the BJP is unnecessarily doing cheap politics.

“The local people are now saying that they have informed the administration that this Mondol used to make illegal firecrackers at his place but it is not true. The BJP is trying to play cheap politics. However, the police are investigating the matter and the truth will be revealed,” said Deb.

