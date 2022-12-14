e-Paper Get App
West Bengal: 3 killed in stampede during BJP blanket distribution event attended by Suvendu Adhikari in Asansol

The saffron camp on Wednesday held a ‘Shiv Charcha’ and blanket distribution programme at Asansol and soon after Adhikari left there was a stampede-like situation for receiving blankets.

Aritra Singha December 14, 2022
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | File
Asansol: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday slammed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari after there was a stampede-like situation in Asansol claiming at least three lives and leaving several injured.

The saffron camp on Wednesday held a ‘Shiv Charcha’ and blanket distribution programme at Asansol and soon after Adhikari left there was a stampede-like situation for receiving blankets.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the ‘date dhamaka’ given by Adhikari is claiming lives.

Every time Adhikari gives a date on toppling govt in Bengal something bad happens, says Ghosh

“Adhikari had given three dates in December and said the government would topple but on December 12 (the first date) Bogtui incident accused Lalan Sheikh died in CBI custody. On December 14 (the second date) three innocent people including a minor and two women died in Asansol in Adhikari’s programme. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said that no FIR can be filed against Adhikari following which Adhikari got so power that he didn’t take police permission for holding the programme,” said Ghosh.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Asansol Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Neelakanta said that BJP didn’t take any permission for the programme.

“So far three people died and five injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Asansol. We are finding if there are any more injuries,” said the Commissioner.

However, BJP leader Jeetendra Tiwari said that on December 3 the saffron camp had given in writing to the police about their party’s ‘Mega blanket Distribution Camp’.

