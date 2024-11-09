West Bengal: 3 Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express Derail Near Nalpur Station; No Casualties, Visuals Surface

Image From The Spot Of The Derailment | @k_tapas1

Howrah (West Bengal): Three coaches of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express, including one parcel van and two coaches, derailed near Nalpur Station of the South Eastern Railway division, railway officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

Statement Of An Official

"A total of 3 coaches of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express have derailed, including one parcel van and 2 coaches," CPRO South-Eastern Railway said.

#WATCH | CPRO, South-Eastern Railway, Om Prakash Charan says, "... Today morning at 5:31 am, Secunderabad Shalimar Weekly Express Train derailed while going from middle line to down line. One parcel van and two passenger coaches have derailed. No major injury or casualty has been…

Further information is awaited.

