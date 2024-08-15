 West Bengal: 22-Year-Old Woman Found With Throat Slit In East Burdwan, Family Suspects Murder
The case comes up even as the state is witnessing protests over the brutal murder of a junior doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata on August 12. The Kolkata Police arrested one man in the case.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Kolkata: The body of a young woman with her throat slit was recovered on Thursday in Shaktigarh in West Bengal's East Burdwan district following which tension erupted in the area. The victim was identified as Priyanka Hansda (22).

Case Of Unnatural Death Registered

The police started an investigation by registering a case of unnatural death. Her body has been sent for post-mortem purposes. The family members of the victim informed the police that the deceased woman used to work at a shopping mall in Bengaluru and had come home on vacation on August 12. They also informed the police that she left her residence late Wednesday evening while speaking on her mobile phone with someone. Since then she was missing and finally, her body with her throat being slit was recovered from a secluded place within a kilometre from her residence.

District police sources said that a thorough investigation has started to trace the persons with whom she was last seen talking over her mobile phone while she left her residence.

Family Members Call It 'A Murder'

The family members of the victim have told media persons that it is a case of murder. They said that she went out of the house after receiving a call from someone and her body was found with throat slit. They also said that after she did not return home for quite some time, they tried to contact her over her mobile. But she did not pick up their calls.

District police sources also said that from the statements recorded in the case, it appears that the victim went out of her residence upon receiving a call from someone whom she knew very well.

The case comes up even as the state is witnessing protests over the brutal murder of a junior doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata on August 12. The Kolkata Police arrested one man in the case. The CBI is now probing the case on Kolkata High Court's order.

