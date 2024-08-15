Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal Blames 'Malicious Media Campaign' For Shocking Mob Attack At RG Kar Medical College Post-Midnight; VIDEOS

Kolkata: After a violent mob vandalised vehicles and the building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal lashed out at the media, alleging that what happened was the result of 'wrong and malicious media campaign'.

Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Goyal Lashes Out At The Media

Addressing media, Goyal said, "My DCP, who was protecting the boys, is unconscious and what has happened here is because of the wrong, malicious media campaign, which has been going as far as Kolkata police are concerned. What Kolkata Police not done?"

#WATCH | Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Goyal says, "...What has happened here is because of the wrong media campaign, which has been a malicious media campaign which is going as far as Kolkata police is concerned. What has the Kolkata police not done? It has done everything… https://t.co/UNpmrdVm9l pic.twitter.com/pgt1gFNnsQ — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

This came after a mob entered the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital campus, damaging the protesting site and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.

#WATCH | Visuals from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where a mob enters the campus, vandalised protesting site, vehicles and public property



A protest was being held by the doctors in the campus of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the rape-murder of the trainee… pic.twitter.com/yY0bwMj9Zj — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

#WATCH | West Bengal | Police disperse the mob from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where a scuffle led to vandalism of the protesting site, vehicles and public property



A protest was being held by the doctors in the campus of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the… pic.twitter.com/s64PXztADs — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal On Efforts Taken By Police Force In Giving Justice

Goyal further stated that the Kolkata police have done everything under his command and have also arrested the main accused in the case.

"In this case, they have done everything and I am saying everything under my command. My men have worked day and night to collect evidence. They have collected the best evidence. The main accused have been arrested," he said.

He further said that he was extremely angry about the rumours spread on this issue and added that due to the malicious media campaign, the people have lost trust in Kolkata Police.

"We have tried to satisfy the family but the rumours are being floated that some Mahapatra is being connected with a political Mahapatra. He is an intern who comes from a small place. His father is a primary school teacher and doesn't have any kind of background. People are spreading these rumours and some of them are his friends, these doctors. Pathetic... I am extremely angry. We have not done anything wrong... Because of this malicious media campaign, people have lost trust in Kolkata Police. We never said there is only one person; we are waiting for scientific evidence as we don't have anything to support," he said.

Goyal also mentioned that it's not in his conscience to arrest someone based on rumours and said that they haven't tried to save anyone related to this matter.

"I can't just some kind of rumour can't arrest an intern; it's against my conscience... As far as I am concerned, my team is concerned we have done what is right. Now the case is already gone... CBI will be investigating it... We have been transparent with everyone... We wanted the students to form a seven-member committee on Sunday to share everything with them but they haven't come up with the committee till today. It's the most unfortunate thing--the motivated media campaign that was being run has portrayed the Kolkata Police in a very bad light. We are always with the people of Kolkata, but unfortunately, this kind of incident wouldn't have happened if this kind of malicious campaign wasn't run by the media...We have not tried to save anyone," he said.

The mob also vandalised a car belonging to the Kolkata Police. Speaking to ANI, the driver of the car that was vandalised, Badyu Jamaan, said, "The crowd came suddenly and damaged the car. A brick hit me on my back when I was standing by the side of my car."

CPI (M) General Secretary D Raja On The Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Incident

Meanwhile, speaking to the media about the rape-murder incident, CPI (M) General Secretary D Raja said, "What happened in Kolkata was a heinous crime and such crimes should not take place anywhere in the country. We are celebrating 78 years of Independence. What is the meaning of independence if we cannot provide security and protection to our own women and children? If this happens to a lady doctor in a city like Kolkata, think of the condition of our working women in the agricultural field in tribal areas. What is happening? This is a very serious issue. What the Bengal government has done so far is not satisfactory. The Union government should take note and provide adequate security to our women and children."

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.