Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Asks CBI To Ensure Guilty Are Punished By Sunday; VIDEO | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that Trinamool Congress (TMC) on August 17 will hold protest rallies demanding capital punishment for those who are guilty in RG Kar rape and murder incident.

“Within Sunday, the CBI has to facilitate hanging of the guilty and complete the entire probe. Our Kolkata Police has completed 90 per cent of the probe. I will speak just to give a piece of information. In every block on August 17, there will be processions to demand capital punishment (of the guilty) and expose the Ram-Bam (BJP-CPIM) conspiracy. On August 18, there will be Dharnas in every block. On August 19, through observance of Rakhi Diwas, a programme to demand capital punishment of the guilty will be marked,” said Mamata.

Watch: On rape-murder of a PG trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "The CBI should take steps to ensure that the murderer is sentenced to death by next Sunday (August 25)" pic.twitter.com/xB2JdTAFRf — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2024

Taking potshots at the other political parties, Mamata urged people to be ‘sensitive’ towards the issue and not play ‘politics’.

“We should be sensitive towards the family instead of politicising the issue. In many states, including Delhi UP and Hathras we all saw what happened. In Hathras, the family was brutally assaulted. I want to ask Congress many incidents that take place in your state - what action do you take? Under CPI(M) rule there have been a plethora of heinous crimes committed with the then govt remaining silent. Since there was no social media back then so people are not aware,” added Mamata.

Responding to those who are asking for compensation for the aggrieved family, the West Bengal Chief Minister mentioned that the mother of the dead doctor urged punishment of the guilty first before any compensation.

“We will completely follow HC's guidelines and we are cooperating with CBI. 34 people were already summoned by police and more people were on the list but HC intervened and transferred the case to CBI. One of the best teams of Kolkata Police was investigating the matter. This team also probed the Bangladesh MPs murder,” stated Mamata.