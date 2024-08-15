Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Takes Over Investigation; Protests Erupt As Medical Checkups For Accused Face Hurdles (VIDEO) | X

Kolkata: Following Calcutta High Court’s order, CBI on Wednesday had taken over charge of RG Kar rape and murder incident. After reaching RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, talking to the media, joint director of CBI V. Chandrasekhar said that they along with a medical team from Delhi have reached to probe the incident.

On the other hand, several government hospitals including Command hospital refused to conduct medical checkup of arrested Sanjoy Roy. He was initially taken to SSKM hospital then ESI hospital before Command Hospital.

VIDEO | CBI team leaves from Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College after conducting seven-hour probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor.



Several outfits joined the hands of the protesting doctors and had taken out protest rallies across Kolkata demanding justice and strict punishment to everyone involved in the crime.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking on the eve of Independence Day said, “Following a probe by the health department within 48 hours, I transferred everyone. People have to understand that I cannot act without evidence.” Reminding Dhananjoy Chatterjee’s case, Mamata added that those who are really guilty should get punishment and the innocent should be spared.

“In Dhananjay's case, the witness is saying that he feels like a sinner as he was coached to give a statement against Dhananjoy Chatterjee. The person is now dead but the CPI(M) govt protected the actual criminals. The person who gave a statement against Dhananjoy said that he was threatened into making such statements. Give the death penalty to those who are actually responsible for the crime. Innocents cannot be punished. We will follow Calcutta HC order and aid CBI in whichever way possible as we have nothing to do in the matter. I had said it myself that we would hand over the case to the CBI on Sunday,” further added Mamata.

However, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had hit the streets demanding immediate ‘resignation of the Chief Minister’. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the time has come for the ‘Chief Minister to resign’.

It is pertinent to mention that the patients at different state government hospitals have been suffering as the protesting doctors are protesting. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested the doctors to resume services as the patients across the state and also those who are visiting West Bengal for treatment are suffering.