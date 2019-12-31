West Bengal: 17-year-old girl gang raped in West Midnapore, 5 held

West Midnapore: Five youths were arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old minor girl in Kalua Muchirampur village in Debra Police Station area here.

"On Sunday, the minor went to her maternal uncle's house. She was allegedly raped by some youths while she was returning from there at around 2:30 pm. She was dropped home in an unconscious state by someone on a bike," said a police official.

The minor's father has lodged a complaint in Debra Police Station. Yesterday the police arrested five youths in this connection and produced them before the court. All five have been sent to seven days police custody.