West Bengal: 1.6 crore cash, 8 illegal firearms seized by STF in separate raids in Kolkata

In raids conducted in Kolkata by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police along with Strand Road Police, two illegal firearms dealers were arrested on Monday night around 11:45 pm.

The STF team had prior information from credible sources. It recovered and seized 8 pieces of an improvised country made one shutter firearms in the raids.

The accused were arrested on Strand Road in Kolkata and their Honda Street motorcycles were also recovered. The accused were identified as Sujato Goswami (38) and Mohammad Shahid (38). Both of them are residents of Sreerampur in Hoogly district.

Sections 25(1B)(a) / 35 of the Arms Act with respect to 120B IPC have been slapped on the accused and they will be produced before the court on Tuesday. Investigators will seek police custody.

In another raid conducted by the STF along with Police under Park Street Police station on Monday, the residence of a person named Mohammad Emraan on Elliot road was raided, where huge amount of cash amounting to Rs.1.6 crore was recovered. Gold ornament, two laptops and to smartphones were also recovered by investigators.

Raids were conducted based on information from credible sources, however, the main accused was not present at his house. Family members who were present could not justify the presence of money and material recovered. The items have been seized maintaining all legal formalities.

A suo moto complaint was initiated by Police against Emraan, who is absconding. Steps are being taken to secure arrest of the accused person. The sections under which the accused has been charged are not yet known.