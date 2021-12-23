West Bengal: 13 kg of explosives found in Kolkata ahead of Christmas, New Year celebrations; see pics

Kolkata: Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Bidhannagar police Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people who were carrying 13 kg explosives and 9mm pistols.

“STF arrested two persons near Patharghata, in New Town Area and from their possession 13 kg of explosives suspected to be Arsenic Sulphide and Potassium Nitrate and one Carbine with two magazines, one 9 mm pistol along with 1 magazine was seized. Both the accused are from Bhagalpur Bihar. A case is being started under Technocity P.S. of Bidhannagar Commissionerate,” said STF sources.

According to a former police officer Satyajit Banerjee, West Bengal especially Kolkata is gradually becoming a ‘safeway’ for the gangsters and criminals.

“We are yet to know where these two criminals were heading as it is not certain whether they had planned any untoward incident for Kolkata or neighboring areas. Gradually Kolkata especially is becoming a safe shelter for the criminals,” said Banerjee.

It can be recalled that on June 9, two out of four Punjab's most wanted gangsters who had killed police in Ludhiana and took shelter in West Bengal, got killed in Kolkata in a police encounter.

After 15 minutes of the encounter and 35 rounds of shootout, Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh, resident of Ferozpur were killed by Special Task Force (STF) Kolkata.

According to STF, the two most-wanted Punjab-based criminals took shelter in a residential complex in the New Town area near Kolkata. After a criminal was arrested by the STF in Birbhum, the STF kept watch on the two criminals at the residential complex and on Wednesday afternoon tried to enter the flat in Block B where the two criminals were putting up.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:32 PM IST