Arambagh Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results & Full Schedule

Arambagh: Arambagh is an important SC category parliamentary constituency out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state of West Bengal. This seat was a stronghold of the Left from 1980 until TMC seized its control from 2014. Arambaugh will go for polls on 20th May during the 5th phase of the Lok sabha election. This seat has seven assembly constituencies spanning two districts Hooghly which includes: Haripal, Tarakeswar, Pursurah, Arambag, Gohat, Khanakul constituencies, and Paschim Medinipur which includes Chandrakona constituency.

Key Contests

Mitali Bagh from All India Trinamool Congress is set to face off against Anup Kanti Digar from the BJP after a close call of a low margin in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Among the numerous contenders competing for this coveted seat, CPI (M) has seasoned Biplab Kumar Moitra. TMC is eying a hat trick this time after winning the last two elections.

Previous Lok Sabha Results observations

In the 2019 General elections, Aparupa Poddr of TMC with securing 6,49,929 votes and 44.15% vote share defeated BJP’s Tapan Kumar Ray by a margin of 1,142 votes. Again, in 2014 TMC’s Aparupa Poddr claimed victory by defeating CPI(M)’s Saktimohan Malik with a margin of 3,36,845 votes and secured 7,48,764 votes with 55.71% of the vote share, making the end of the Left’s stronghold in the constituency. In 2009 elections, Malik Sakti Mohan from the CPI(M) defeated Congress’ Sambhu Nath Malik with a margin of 2,01,558 votes securing a total of 6,30,254 votes with 54.18 percent of the vote share.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.