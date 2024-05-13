 IN PICS: From AIMIM's Owaisi, BJP's Madhavi Latha To Congress Kanhaiya Kumar Cast Their Votes In Lok Sabha 4th Phase Elections
Several prominent candidates are competing for positions of power in the fourth phase of the general assembly elections.

Updated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 03:23 PM IST
The fourth phase of elections began on Monday at 7 am in 96 Lok Sabha seats spread across 10 states and one Union Territory. These seats span from Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh, and from Maharashtra to West Bengal, covering a wide geographical area in this electoral phase.

Along with the Lok Sabha seats, voters also cast their ballots for the assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, which comprises all 175 seats, and Odisha, which is contesting 28 of the 147 seats.

article-image

Several prominent candidates are competing for positions of power in the fourth phase of the general assembly elections. Union ministers Arjun Munda, Nityanand Rai, and Ajay Mishra Theni are the main contestants, competing from their respective constituencies. Apart from this, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, who is from Congress, is up against former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of Trinamool Congress in Baharampur, West Bengal.

As voters exercise their democratic rights, the results of these elections will undoubtedly shape the political landscape in these regions.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cast his vote along with his family at a polling station in Kodangal in Mahabubnagar constituency.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate from Hyderadad, Asaduddin Owaisi, and his family cast vote in the constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha cast her vote at the Amrita Vidyalayam polling station in Hyderabad. She was one of the early voters after the polling began 7 am.

Congress candidate from North-East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, cast his vote at a polling booth in Begusarai, Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at polling booth in Bakharapuram, Pulivendula, Kadapa district.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu cast his vote along with wife Nara Bhuvaneswari at a polling booth in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy cast his vote in Kodad town, Telangana.

Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari, known for her work in women empowerment cast her vote at a polling booth in Koraput town, Odisha.

Odisha minister Usha Devi casts her vote at a booth in Ganjam.

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 13, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: May 13, 2024 - Win Win W-769 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Video Shows Tej Pratap Yadav Angrily Pushing Away RJD Worker On...

Special PMLA Court Rejects Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Bail Plea In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Maharashtra: Police Gun Down 3 Naxalites, Including 2 Females, In Intense Clash In Gadchiroli;...

