Rajahmundry Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling Date, Candidates & Previous Results

Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency is one of the twenty-five lok sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh in India. Seven assembly contituencies namely Anaparthy, Rajangaram, Rajahmundry City, Rajahmundry Rural, Kovvyur, Nidadavole and Gopalpuram come under it.

Total 12 candidates are in fray for Lok Sabha elections from Rajahmundry contituency.

Rajahmundry along with other 24 Lok Sabha seats in the state is voting on May 13th in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Previous election results

In 2019, YSRCP's Margani Bharat emerged as the winner from the constituency with a margin of over 1,20,000 votes. TDP candidate Maganti Rupa was the runner-up with over 4,60,00 votes.

In 2014, Murali Mohan of TDP had defeated YSRCP's Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary by a margin of over 1,65,000 votes.

Candidates

BJP has named its state unit chief Daggubati Purandeswari as its candidate from the constituency while YSRCP, the ruling party in the state has fielded Guduri Srinivas. Congress has given ticket to Gidugu Rudra Raju.

Other candidates vying for the seat include Ganeswara Rao Paramata from BSP, Battula Balaramakrishna of Navrang Congress Party, Meda Srinivasa Rao of Rashtriya Praja Congress (Secular) and Mohanrao Singuluri of Jai Bharat National Party.

The major political parties in the state are the ruling YSR Congress, NDA constituents including Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP, as well as Congress.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.