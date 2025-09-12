Expelled BJP Leader Basannagouda Patil Yatnal Warns Of Launching Hindu Party With Bulldozer Symbol

expelled BJP leader Basannagouda Patil Yatnal | X @BasanagoudaBJP

Bengaluru: Former Union Minister and expelled BJP leader Basannagouda Patil Yatnal has warned the BJP to put a halt to dynasty ruling in the Karnataka unit or he would float an independent Hindu Party.

After being booked for his inflammatory speech in Maddur, Yatnal said that it was the only way through which the interest of Hindus could be protected in Karnataka.

``The party (BJP) should act now and take me back to the party unconditionally. Besides, the dynastic rule within the party should be removed and I should be given the responsibility of the party. Protecting the interest of Hindus is very important as Hindus are not free even to celebrate festivals in Karnataka,'' Yatnal said.

Stating that many honest workers had been sidelined in BJP, Yatnal said that he would be joining hands with such sidelined leaders like former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha to float the party. ``The party will be called Hindu Party and its symbol will be a bulldozer,'' Yatnal said.

Yatnal, who was a Union Minister in Vajapayee government, was expelled from the party for his anti-Yeddyurappa stands. He publicly criticised the functioning style of the former Chief Minister calling him corrupt and also criticised the party decision to extend tickets to Yeddyurappa children -- B Y Raghavendra and B Y Vijayendra. He was the first person to oppose when Vijayendra was made party state president. Yatnal went on to say that the BJP would lose moral rights to criticise Congress, if it starts encouraging such dynasty ruling in Karnataka.

Karnataka BJP is mired with pro and anti Yeddyurappa camps. When B L Santhosh was in charge of Karnataka, Yeddyurappa and Santhosh were at Loggerheads. Though a few leaders publicly identified with Santhosh, very few dared to come out publicly against Yeddyurappa.

After Santhosh moved to Delhi, his supporters continued to oppose Vijayendra's elevation as the State President. Only person who came out publicly head on was Yatnal, while others like Aravind Bellad, Kumar Bangarappa and former MP Siddesh backed him. This created a heated war of words between Yeddyurappa followers and the anti-Yeddyurappa camp. Despite warnings from Delhi, both the camps did not exhibit any restraint. While Yatnal was expelled from the party, Yeddyurappa camp received a stern warning.

Refusing to join hands with Congress or JD(S), the firebrand Hindutva leader from Vijayapur district belongs to the powerful Lingayat community. After being expelled from BJP, he has been touring the State alone, but drawing considerable crowds wherever he goes.

After the Maddur violence, followed by pro-Pakistan slogan shouting during Id processions in Bhadravati and Tarikere in Shivamogga and Chikmagalur districts, Yatnal visited Maddur, where he announced his interest in floating a new Hindu political party.