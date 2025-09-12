 Gujarat: School Van Runs Over 1.5-Year-Old Girl In Surat; Dramatic Video Surfaces
HomeIndiaGujarat: School Van Runs Over 1.5-Year-Old Girl In Surat; Dramatic Video Surfaces

A school van ran over a 1.5-year-old girl in Gujarat's Surat on Friday. The Incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area

Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
School Van Runs Over 1.5-Year-Old Girl In Surat (Screengrab) | X/@VtvGujarati

Surat: A shocking incident surfaced from Gujarat's Surat, where a school van ran over a 1.5-year-old girl on Friday. The incident, which took place in the Jahangirpura area of the city, was recorded on CCTV. A disturbing video of the van running over the girl also surfaced online and soon went viral.

In the video, it can be seen that the girl came out of her house, and as she was crossing the street in front of her house, the driver of the van started the vehicle without noticing the girl.

When the child reached the middle of the street, the vehicle ran over the girl. The girl's mother and other people present at the spot immediately rushed to the girl and pulled her from beneath the van.

article-image

The driver also stopped the vehicle. The girl was rescued by the locals. According to reports, the girl sustained injuries in the incident. She was rushed to a hospital.

Car Rams Into Children In Lucknow:

Last month, a similar incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow,. where a car rammed into children standing outside their homes. Three children were standing and talking to each other when a car came from behind and rammed into them. Instead of applying the brakes, the driver of the car accelerated the vehicle, due to which he lost control.

The vehicle rammed into the two children , while the third child escaped narrowly. One of the children was hit badly by the car, while another was dragged on the bonnet of the vehicle.

