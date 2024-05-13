 Maharashtra: Police Gun Down 3 Naxalites, Including 2 Females, In Intense Clash In Gadchiroli; Weapons Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Police Gun Down 3 Naxalites, Including 2 Females, In Intense Clash In Gadchiroli; Weapons Recovered

Maharashtra: Police Gun Down 3 Naxalites, Including 2 Females, In Intense Clash In Gadchiroli; Weapons Recovered

One of them was identified as Vasu, in-charge and commander of the Perimili Dalam, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): Three Naxalites, including two females, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, police said.

An intelligence input was received that some members of the Perimili Dalam of Naxalites were camping in a forest near Katrangatta village in Bhamragad taluka with an aim to carry out subversive activities during their ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) period, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.

Teams Deployed

Two units of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat wing of the Gadchiroli police, were immediately sent for a search in the area, he said.

While the teams were carrying out the search operation, Naxalites fired at them indiscriminately, to which the C-60 personnel retaliated. After the firing stopped, bodies of a male and two female Naxalites were recovered from the spot, he said.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Pedia, Bijapur
article-image

One of them was identified as Vasu, in-charge and commander of the Perimili Dalam, the official said.

Weapons Recovered

An AK-47 rifle, a carbine, an INSAS rifle, Naxal literature and items were also found at the spot, he said.

The anti-Naxal operation was underway in the area, the police added.

Naxalites undertake the TCOC from March-June to strengthen their cadres and launch major attacks on security forces as forests are devoid of green cover, thereby increasing visibility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: Atal Setu Bridge Hit By Dust Storm; Video Surfaces

Mumbai Rains: Atal Setu Bridge Hit By Dust Storm; Video Surfaces

Dindori Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Fights, Schedule & Previous Results

Dindori Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Fights, Schedule & Previous Results

Maharashtra: Police Gun Down 3 Naxalites, Including 2 Females, In Intense Clash In Gadchiroli;...

Maharashtra: Police Gun Down 3 Naxalites, Including 2 Females, In Intense Clash In Gadchiroli;...

Mumbai South Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You...

Mumbai South Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You...

Dhule Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

Dhule Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results