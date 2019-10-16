Weeks before Ram Temple final verdict, RSS meet in Haridwar

New Delhi: As the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute hearing draws to a close, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh focuses on -- what's next? The ideological mentor of the RSS has called a meeting in Haridwar to primarily discuss on this and much more, staring October 31.

The high-level meeting is not just any meeting. This takes place once in every 5 years. Though the Sangh has not said in clear terms, but sources say Ram Mandir will be the top agenda when Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat meets his top ranking deputies including Bhaiyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosebole and Krishna Gopal.

The importance of the meeting can be gauged from the presence of all the pracharaks of all organisations affiliated to the Sangh till November 4. A source said, passing a resolution on Ram Mandir cannot be dismissed as well.

Sources say, even the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have representation in this all important meeting. They have been asked to attend to get a "sense" of the overarching "feelings" from the conclave, say sources.

The five-day meeting will come just a fortnight before the final verdict to be announced ahead of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's retirement on November 17 and a month to the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. Interestingly, the centuries old legal tangle also draws to a close on Wednesday with Chief Justice Gogoi saying: "Enough is enough," while hearing the title dispute. He also asked all parties to end arguments in Ayodhya title dispute by 5 p.m. on Wednesday itself. Just days before, in an exclusive interview to IANS, VHP's top functionary Milind Parande expressed hope that the evidence is tilted on the side of Ram Lalla and completion of a grand Ram Mandir by next Diwali is "quite a possibility".