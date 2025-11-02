Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions Of India; Here's To Check Details

Weather Update | The Weather Channel

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated weather forecast, highlighting widespread rainfall across southern and eastern India on Sunday, November 1, 2025. According to IMD’s latest bulletin, shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, several regions are expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall as the northeast monsoon remains active over peninsular India.

Realised weather during past 24 hours ending at 0830 hours IST of today, the 02nd November, 2025:



❖ Heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Assam & Meghalaya.#WeatherUpdate #HeavyRainfall… pic.twitter.com/U2wI0MxfAJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 2, 2025

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The IMD has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next few days. The rainfall activity is being attributed to a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move westward and intensify further, bringing enhanced moisture and cloudy conditions over the southern peninsula.

Rainfall in North east

Meanwhile, northeastern states, including Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are also expected to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The IMD has advised residents in low-lying and coastal areas to stay alert for possible waterlogging and minor flooding.

बहु मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी



मुख्यबिंदु



एक नया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ 4 नवंबर 2025 से पश्चिमी हिमालयी क्षेत्र को प्रभावित कर सकता है।



पूर्व-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी और उससे सटे म्यांमार तट पर एक निम्न दबाव का क्षेत्र बना हुआ है, जिसके प्रभाव से आज, 2 नवंबर 2025 को अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह… pic.twitter.com/kXY4kfdAYB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 2, 2025

IMD warning

In contrast, north and northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, will continue to experience dry weather conditions with a gradual dip in minimum temperatures as winter slowly sets in. Morning fog and hazy skies are likely in parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains in the coming week.

The IMD has urged farmers to take precautionary measures to protect standing crops in rain-prone regions and advised fishermen to avoid venturing into rough sea areas in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

With the northeast monsoon strengthening, India is witnessing a diverse weather pattern — heavy rains in the south and cooler, drier air in the north — marking the transition from the post-monsoon season to early winter.