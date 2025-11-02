 Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions Of India; Here's To Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWeather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions Of India; Here's To Check Details

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions Of India; Here's To Check Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated weather forecast, highlighting widespread rainfall across southern and eastern India on Sunday, November 1, 2025.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Weather Update | The Weather Channel

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated weather forecast, highlighting widespread rainfall across southern and eastern India on Sunday, November 1, 2025. According to IMD’s latest bulletin, shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, several regions are expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall as the northeast monsoon remains active over peninsular India.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The IMD has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next few days. The rainfall activity is being attributed to a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move westward and intensify further, bringing enhanced moisture and cloudy conditions over the southern peninsula.

Rainfall in North east

FPJ Shorts
8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government Employees
8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government Employees
'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On Retirement
'Your Dedication Over 2 Decades Is Inspirational': Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Rohan Bopanna On Retirement
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, northeastern states, including Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are also expected to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The IMD has advised residents in low-lying and coastal areas to stay alert for possible waterlogging and minor flooding.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh November 2, 2025, Weather Updates: Rain to Continue in Several Districts Including...
article-image

IMD warning

In contrast, north and northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, will continue to experience dry weather conditions with a gradual dip in minimum temperatures as winter slowly sets in. Morning fog and hazy skies are likely in parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains in the coming week.

The IMD has urged farmers to take precautionary measures to protect standing crops in rain-prone regions and advised fishermen to avoid venturing into rough sea areas in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

With the northeast monsoon strengthening, India is witnessing a diverse weather pattern — heavy rains in the south and cooler, drier air in the north — marking the transition from the post-monsoon season to early winter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: November 2, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-27 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 2, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-27 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

ISRO To Launch Heaviest 4,410-kg Communication Satellite Onboard LVM3-M5 Rocket From Sriharikota...

ISRO To Launch Heaviest 4,410-kg Communication Satellite Onboard LVM3-M5 Rocket From Sriharikota...

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Questions Delhi Govt’s ₹34 Crore Cloud Seeding Project, Cites Expert...

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Questions Delhi Govt’s ₹34 Crore Cloud Seeding Project, Cites Expert...

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions Of India; Here's To Check Details

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions Of India; Here's To Check Details

Himachal Pradesh: 28 Nepalese Nationals Among 29 Injured As Tempo Traveller Overturns In Shimla

Himachal Pradesh: 28 Nepalese Nationals Among 29 Injured As Tempo Traveller Overturns In Shimla