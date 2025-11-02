Madhya Pradesh November 2, 2025, Weather Updates: Rain to Continue in Several Districts Including Jhabua, Chhindwara, Barwani; Cold to Intensify After November 5

Madhya Pradesh November 1, 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For 4 MP Districts; Cold Wave Likely Next Week | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A slight rise in the state's temperature has brought a relief from early winter chill on Sunday. However, due to an active system, rain is expected to continue in several districts including Jhabua, Barwani, Dhar.

According to Meteorological Department, a dry spell has begun in Madhya Pradesh and will cover the entire state by November 5. Although, a yellow alert has been issued for isolated places in Betul, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Chhindwara and Pandhurna, where thunderstorms and drizzles are likely within 24 hours.

Two active systems with low impact

Two low pressure areas formed in the Arabian Sea and over the South Myanmar coast, adjoining North Andaman Sea. However, according to meteorologists, their direct impact will not be felt in Madhya Pradesh.

Rise in temperature

Bhopal saw a spike of 4.2°C with the day time temperature recording at 28.2°C, which is still 3.4°C below normal, while the night temperature stood at 20.2°C.

Meanwhile, Indore witnessed a rise of 4.3°C in day temperature, recording 28.1°C during the day and 19.8°C at night.

Fresh Western Disturbance to intensify cold

The Meteorological Department stated that a new Western Disturbance is expected to become active in the Western Himalayan region from the night of November 3, the effects of which will be felt in Madhya Pradesh after 48 hours. This will bring cold northerly winds and a drop in daytime temperatures is expected.

Cold-spell in November

According to the Meteorological Department, cold will intensify across the state from the second week of November, especially in the Gwalior-Chambal region.